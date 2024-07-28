First Look: Arjun from Thala Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi

Arjun, a versatile actor known for his diverse roles in the Southern film industry, is ready to captivate audiences again in 'Vidamuyarchi'. The first look of Action King Arjun from the highly anticipated film 'Vidamuyarchi' has been unveiled.

Directed by the talented Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions under the guidance of Subaskaran, this film starring Ajith Kumar promises to be a grand event.

The powerful poster shows him standing stylishly on a road, with Ajith's silhouette in the background, creating a sense of mystery and anticipation. The tagline, 'Efforts never fail', adds to the curiosity about the film.

Lyca Productions, a leading Indian film production house known for its big-budget films and innovative content, is behind this project. Magizh Thirumeni, a director known for blending entertainment with uniqueness, is leading this grand production starring Ajith Kumar.

The film has finished shooting and is expected to be a reunion for Ajith, Trisha, and Arjun, who previously charmed audiences in the blockbuster 'Mankatha'. Joining them are Aarav, Regina Cassandra, and others in important roles, promising a star-studded spectacle.

Anirudh Ravichander, the musical star of Kollywood, has created a chart-topping album that is expected to boost the film's success. The technical crew includes Om Prakash as the cinematographer, NB Srikanth as the editor, Milan as the art director, and Sundar as the stunt coordinator. Anu Vardhan is in charge of costumes, while Subramanian Narayanan serves as the executive producer, and J. Girinathan and K. Jayaseelan as production executives. G. Anand Kumar (still photography), Gopi Prasanna (publicity design), and Hariharasuthan (VFX) complete the team.

Sun TV has acquired the satellite rights for 'Vidamuyarchi', and Netflix has secured the OTT rights, ensuring the film reaches a wide audience. Sony Music has released the film's audio.