Delhi L-G opens Amrut Biodiversity Park on Yamuna floodplains near CWG village

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) In a step towards promoting biodiversity within the urban landscape, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday inaugurated the Amrut Biodiversity Park in the Yamuna Floodplains and described rejuvenation of the river as the government’s top priority.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Saxena said, “Restoration and rejuvenation of Yamuna flood plains is the top priority of the government. Green Delhi is our priority and we will leave no stone unturned to work towards it in a mission mode.”

The event was also attended by Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Verma, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Vice Chairman DDA Vijay Kumar Singh and other government officials.

Developed as part of the Yamuna floodplain restoration scheme by the Delhi Development Authority, Amrut Biodiversity Park spans over 90 hectares on the eastern bank of the Yamuna River.

This previously underdeveloped area, which was used for agriculture, nurseries, and settlements, had experienced prolonged depletion of its natural floodplain, soil texture, and native plant communities.

“The site has a flat topography with an overall slope away from the Yamuna River, forming small catchment zones that collected water from annual inundation, which also resulted in the formation of gullies within the site,” said a DDA official.

Given the site’s susceptibility to flooding, the park’s landscape features have been strategically designed to manage stormwater, reduce flood risks, and improve the local water table through natural filtration. The six water bodies in the park have the capacity to hold 225 million litres of water.

Slopes have been reinforced with jute, and grass has been planted to stabilise these slopes, as the area is prone to inundation during high floods. Kachha pathways have also been developed for walking and jogging amidst the natural plantation, the official said.

As part of the efforts to restore biodiversity, approximately 14,500 trees of various species, including Neem, Kachnar, Cluster Fig, Peepal, Pilkhan, Chilbil, Senegalia catechu, Champaca, Mango, Mahua, Spanish Cherry, Kaim, White Mulberry, Kadamba, Jangal Jalebi, Kanak Champa, Amla, Karanj, Elaeocarpus ganiturs, Ashoka Tree, Jamun, Trumpet Tree, Imli, Tamarix, Teak, Arjuna, Baheda, Siris, Kala Siris, Star Fruit, and Madagascar Almond, have been planted here by National Botanical Research Institute, said a statement.

Additionally, about 18,000 shrubs and approximately 3.21 lakh riverine grasses have been planted, establishing robust riverine grass communities.

To foster public engagement with nature, two public interfaces have been established along NH-24, near the CWG Village. These areas offer amenities that connect visitors with the natural environment, even during flood-induced inundation periods.

By integrating nature into the heart of the city and along the major highways, Amrut Biodiversity Park will contribute to cleaner air, cooler urban temperatures, and a healthier environment, addressing the challenges posed by rapid urbanisation, said the statement.

This park will not only offer respite to the city’s residents but also restore the local ecosystem, and promote water conservation, it said.

