Delhi: NDMC honours employees on eve of Women's Day

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Vice-Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Friday honoured the achievements of female employees and stressed on women empowerment on the eve of International Women’s Day.

Chahal acknowledged the crucial role and contributions of women in society and highlighted the key initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for women’s development and empowerment.

He said that by introducing 33 per cent reservation for women in politics, the Prime Minister has set a new benchmark for women’s empowerment.

Chahal further stated that with a vision of women-centric development and women-led governance, the appointment of Rekha Gupta as Delhi’s Chief Minister marks a new beginning for women across the country.

He also emphasised that India is entering a new era, where President Droupadi Murmu stands as a strong symbol of the increasing role of women in leadership.

He stated that under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, India is taking historic strides in women’s empowerment, ensuring greater representation and opportunities for women in all spheres of society.

A Holi Milan programme was also organised by the NDMC Women Employees Welfare Association and the NDMC Welfare Department at the NDMC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road.

The event was attended by MP Bansuri Swaraj as the Chief Guest. Other guests included Sarita Tomar, NDMC Member/Patron, Rashmi Singh, IAS, Commissioner, Jammu & Kashmir, and Aarti Upadhyay, Entrepreneur/Social Worker, along with other NDMC Council Members D.P. Singh and Anil Valmiki.

