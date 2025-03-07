Praise of CM Vijayan's son-in-law in CPI-M's organisational report irks section of leaders

Kollam, March 7 (IANS) A section of the delegates attending the CPI-M's state conference here seemed to be irked by the contents of the organisational report that was presented by state Secretary M.V. Govindan on the second of the four-day event on Friday but have refrained from making their sentiments public.

While many had no issues with the report showering praises on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was not the case when it went on to praise the efforts of his son-in-law and State Tourism and PWD Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas.

There was a special mention of the way Riyas has been handling his portfolios and also attracting more and more youngsters to the party.

Among those who got a dressing down in the report for their conduct included State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, former Ministers E.P. Jayarajan, and A.C.Moideen, state Secretariat member M.Swaraj and a few others.

Another aspect that came under discussion was that Vijayan has, for a while, come under attack from the Opposition, but there were no concerted efforts from the CPI-M ministers to defend him.

In the discussions that followed the presentation of the report, Govindan also came under fire when delegates said most of the posts were going to party workers from one particular district – Kannur, which is the home district of Vijayan and Govindan.

But what has really irked a few is the wholesome praise showered on Riyas, who is only a first-time legislator and earlier held posts in the student and youth wing of the CPI-M.

Given the present status of Vijayan who is the last word both in the party and in the government, the only manner in which those who are upset at the manner in which Riyas can express themselves is in private discussions.

Incidentally at the previous State Conference held three years back, Riyas was catapulted to the powerful 17-member state Secretariat and then also, the development evoked only private resentment. It was the same when he was made a cabinet minister in 2021 which came as the biggest surprise then, as many seasoned veterans were left out.

