Delhi L-G asks CM Atishi to table CAG reports in Assembly

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Atishi requesting her to get various long pending reports of the CAG tabled in the ongoing session of the Legislative Assembly, adding that it was “unfortunate” that the process has been delayed.

“I am writing to draw your urgent attention to the issue of non-laying of CAG reports on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, which is a crucial part of the Constitutional framework of accountability of the Government in power,” wrote the L-G.

The L-G also pointed out that he had reminded her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal to avoid constitutional impropriety but things did not move even then.

Addressing CM Atishi, the L-G said, “It is unfortunate that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has consciously chosen not to adhere to this Constitutional norm, thereby avoiding disclosure and public scrutiny of the performance of the government.”

Highlighting the importance of CAG in ensuring accountability and transparency in governance, Saxena said, “It pains me having to write this communication to a Chief Minister heading a Government which won popular electoral mandate on the plank of transparency and accountability in governance. Ironically, the same government is shying away from transparently giving an account of its performance and expenditure before the August Assembly of which it is an integral part.”

The letter comes a day after the Delhi BJP demanded the tabling of the 12 Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports in the Assembly to avoid a constitutional crisis.

The Opposition party alleged that the delay in tabling of reports was an attempt by the ruling AAP to suppress information over alleged financial wrongdoings.

On the eve of the start of the current Delhi Assembly’s last session on Thursday, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta of BJP demanded the tabling of 12 reports of CAG. Claiming that the AAP government has not tabled even a single CAG report in the House over the past five years, Gupta said, “We are writing to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena to use his special powers to send a message to the Assembly and ensure the tabling of the CAG reports.”

Alleging that the AAP government had gone bankrupt and was burdened with a loan of Rs 10,000 crore, Gupta said public money was misused and not invested in laying sewer lines, providing potable water through taps, road construction and making of ration cards and other welfare and development works.

