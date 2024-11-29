AAP leader Raghav Chadha seeks debate on atrocities against Hindus in B’desh (Lead)

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Friday raised a notice in the Rajya Sabha, urging the suspension of scheduled proceedings to discuss an urgent and significant issue on Friday, seeking debate on atrocities against Hindus.

The issue of suspension of work pertains to the atrocities, attacks, and injustices being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, as well as the recent unjust arrest of Iskcon priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on charges of sedition in Bangladesh.

In a media interaction, Rajya Sabha MP Chadha said: “Today, I gave a notice in the Rajya Sabha to suspend proceedings and demanded that the scheduled business for the day be set aside to discuss an important issue. This issue pertains to the atrocities, attacks, and injustices being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh. Additionally, I raised the matter of the recent unjust arrest of ISKCON’s saint, Chinmoy Das-ji.”

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP further said: “I requested that a discussion be held in the House on this matter and urged the External Affairs Minister to inform the House about the steps taken by the Indian government in its dialogue with the Bangladeshi authorities. Specifically, I asked: What outcomes or results have been achieved so far? Is the Hindu community in Bangladesh now safe? Will Chinmoy Das-ji be released soon?”

He also emphasised the importance of accountability and a strong parliamentary stance on such issues.

“I also demanded that the government provide answers in the House on all these points and bring a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to condemn these incidents. This resolution should be unanimously passed by all parties, sending a strong message not only to the Bangladeshi government but also to the entire world. It is the responsibility of India’s Parliament to take such a stand,” Chadha added.

ISKCON has dismissed the claims that it has distanced itself from Das, the Hindu monk, and affirmed its support for him and called for the protection of the rights of Hindus in the country.

“ISKCON has not, and does not distance itself from supporting Chinmoy Krishna Das's rights and freedom for peacefully calling for protecting Hindus and their places of worship,” the organisation said in a statement.

