Delhi HC upholds right to choose marriage partner, grants police protection

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has upheld the right of consenting adults to choose their life partners and receive police protection when needed.

The court's order said that Article 21 of the Constitution of India safeguards the protection of life and personal liberty, including the right to make personal choices, particularly in matters of marriage.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee delivered this judgement while granting police protection to a couple who recently married through Muslim rites and ceremonies on October 6. The couple sought protection from the threats issued by the woman's family members, who disapproved of the union.

The court unequivocally stated that when two consenting adults willingly decide to marry, no external interference, whether from parents, relatives, society, or the state, should hinder their choice.

The court asserted that there is nothing left for anyone to interfere in the lives of such individuals.

Justice Banerjee ordered that the couple is free to contact the Station House Officer (SHO) or Beat Constable of the relevant police station whenever necessary.

The verdict highlighted that both individuals involved in the marriage are adults and have the legal right to marry each other, regardless of social approval.

Moreover, the court said that the right to marry is a fundamental aspect of human liberty, enshrined not only in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights but also protected under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to life.

The court directed the SHO and Beat Constable to take all necessary measures to provide adequate assistance and protection to the couple, in accordance with the law.

