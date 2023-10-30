Kerala forest watchers escape unhurt after Maoists open fire

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 (IANS) Three Kerala State Forest watchers on Monday escaped unhurt after being fired upon by the Maoists inside the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kannur district in Kerala.

A Forest official in Kannur said that the watchers around noon time were carrying food items to the camp in the forest at Aralam where forest officials were on duty.

“The watchers suddenly came across Maoists, who were armed. The watchers ran and tried to escape. But the Maoists fired upon them however they escaped unhurt,” said a forest official.

The police officials have taken the statements of the watchers and also reinforced the patrolling in the area.

