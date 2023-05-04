Delhi HC seeks response on plea seeking recall of currency notes above Rs 100

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday has sought response from the Centre and the Delhi government regarding a petition seeking the recall of all currency notes above Rs 100, as well as restrictions on cash transactions above Rs 10,000 and the linking of assets worth over Rs 50,000 with Aadhaar to combat corruption.

However, no formal notice has been issued regarding the petition.

The petitioner argued that such measures would help prevent the generation of black money, money laundering, benami transactions, and the amassing of disproportionate assets.

In addition to these measures, the plea also called for restrictions on cash transactions when purchasing air tickets, rail tickets, electricity bills, LPG bills, CNG bills, municipality bills, and other bills above Rs 10,000, as the petitioner believed this to be a practical solution to curb corruption.

The petition also called for restrictions on cash transactions when purchasing goods and services through online shopping platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela have asked the counsel for the Central and Delhi governments to obtain instructions regarding the petition, and scheduled further hearings for August.

Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who filed the petition, also requested that the court direct the central and state governments to take appropriate measures to limit cash transactions on all industrial and domestic goods, products, and services to a maximum retail price of Rs 10,000.

The plea stated that no district is free from the grip of various mafias, including land mafia, drug-liquor mafia, mining mafia, transfer-posting mafia, betting mafia, tender mafia, hawala mafia, illegal immigration mafia, conversion mafia, superstition-black magic mafia, and white-collar political mafia.

The petitioner proposed that all black money, benami property, and disproportionate assets should be confiscated, and that those who accumulate them should be subjected to rigorous life imprisonment.

