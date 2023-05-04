BSF, NIU seize hashish off Jakhau coast in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, May 4 (IANS) In a joint search operation conducted by the troops of the 102 Battalion Border Security Force (BSF) and the Narcotics Intelligence Unit (NIU) on Wednesday, one packet of hashish weighing a little over 1 kg was recovered from an isolated location near Ibrahim Pir, about 15 km off Jakhau coast in Gujarat, an official said.

The recent seizure is part of an ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking in the region. Since mid-April 2023, a total of 29 packets of hashish have been recovered off Jakhau coast.

The collaborative efforts between the BSF and NIU have been instrumental in disrupting the illegal drug trade and curbing the flow of narcotics in the area.

Officials from both the 102 Bn BSF and NIU have expressed their commitment to continue working together to dismantle drug trafficking networks and apprehend those responsible for these illicit activities.

Investigations are currently underway to trace the origin of the seized hashish and identify the individuals involved in the drug trade.

