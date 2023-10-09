Delhi govt school students get entrepreneurship lessons from Amazon India

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) A batch of 28 students from 15 Business Blasters teams from the Delhi government schools had a one-to-one mentoring session on branding and marketing hosted by the e-commerce platform Amazon in Bengaluru.

During the one-day session, students received mentoring on different aspects of their business such as marketing, scaling growth, sales, financial management, etc.

The mentorship session with Amazon India covered marketing, branding, scaling growth, sales, and financial management.

Speaking about the mentorship session with Amazon, Education Minister Atishi said that ‘Business Blasters’ focuses on preparing future business leaders who can lead the country as well as the world.

“They need to have global exposure and technical knowledge to make their businesses successful. The recent mentorship session was organised with the Amazon India Leadership,” she said.

She said that by connecting these young entrepreneurs with renowned companies and experts, we are equipping them with the skills to thrive in the global business landscape.

Previously, Business Blasters teams of students have received mentorship from experts from companies such as Dell, TCS, NatWest, BCG and others

