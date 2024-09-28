Delhi Govt launches Winter Action Plan, anti-dust campaign to combat pollution

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who had announced a 21-point action plan to curb pollution during the winter months, on Saturday said that it will focus on three key areas: dust pollution, vehicular pollution, and biomass burning.

"Dust pollution, which begins post-monsoon, will be addressed through an anti-dust campaign running from October 7 to November 7," the Minister told IANS.

"A total of 13 departments have been tasked with enforcement, and 523 teams will be set up to take strict action against violators. The government has issued 14-point construction guidelines for construction sites, which include erecting tin walls, using green nets for coverage, applying anti-smoke guns, and ensuring regular watering to minimise dust."

"I am giving them one week to prepare... after that, violators will face strict penalties," Rai added.

Of the departments involved, he said teams of the DTC, MCD, PWD and Revenue teams along with others will play roles in enforcing these measures.

On the subject of artificial rain, the minister expressed disappointment over the lack of response from the Central government but vowed to raise the issue again.

He also again urged the Union Environment and Agriculture Ministers to convene a joint meeting, like the previous year, with counterparts from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to formulate effective pollution control strategies for the upcoming winter season.

The Delhi Environment Minister had announced a comprehensive 21-point winter action plan on Wednesday to tackle pollution in the national capital, which includes emergency measures such as drone monitoring, anti-dust campaigns, road-sweeping machines etc.

"These are all emergency measures. With the collective efforts of the people of Delhi, we have successfully reduced pollution levels in the city," Rai had told IANS.

He said that pollution levels spike during winter, prompting the expansion of last year's 14-point plan to a broader 21-point strategy this year.

He had then highlighted the potential for artificial rain and the implementation of the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme in emergency situations, adding that the Delhi government has sought cooperation from the Union Environment Ministry to initiate artificial rain measures.

The minister also addressed efforts to combat stubble burning.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.