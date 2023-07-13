Delhi floods: Police Commissioner visits Old Iron Bridge

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Thursday visited the old iron bridge in Gandhi Nagar to assess the situation as the water level of the Yamuna River continued to rise.

Accompanied by Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dependra Pathak, Joint CP, East, Chhaya Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Rohit Meena, DCP, Northeast, Joy Tirkey, and other officers, he inspected various locations including the vicinity of the bridge.

The Delhi Police, in a Hindi tweet, stated that the Police Commissioner visited the flood-affected areas on Thursday to evaluate the impact of the rising Yamuna River water levels and to commend the police personnel engaged in relief and rescue operations despite challenging circumstances.

Meanwhile, police officials have also distributed food and other essentials at the Yamuna Khadar area.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.