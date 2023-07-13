5 injured after fire breaks out at Greater Noida mall (Ld)

Greater Noida, July 13 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at Greater Noida's Galaxy Plaza mall on Thursday afternoon, in which five persons were injured as some people jumped out of the building following the incident.

The mall is located at Gaur City 1 under Bisrakh police station area.

Injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment. Their conditions are said to be stable.

Police are suspecting a short circuit led to the blaze, however the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A video of the incident has also surfaced, in which some people are seen jumping down from the fifth and third floors of the building.

In the video, a person was seen jumping out of the window on the fifth floor of the building. He has received severe injuries.

After getting the information about the incident, a police team along with fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Initial investigation has revealed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. The fire was not very severe, but as smoke engulfed the building, people started suffocating and some of them jumped out of the building.

According to police, the incident occurred on the third floor of the building. Search is underway in other parts of the building.

Those who were taken to hospital for treatment have been identified as Anjali (21), Mohit (36), Vandana (25), Vikram Singh (32), and Akshay Singh Rathore (25).

