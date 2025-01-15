Delhi election: Ahead of filing nomination, Parvesh Verma prays at temple, holds roadshow

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Before filing his nomination for the Assembly polls, former Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma prayed at the Gauri Shankar temple in the national capital and held a roadshow, which was attended by a large crowd.

In the roadshow visuals, his supporters can be seen raising slogans in the leader's support "Bhai Parvesh Sharma Zindabad".

The leader was accompanied by his wife and two daughters.

Flanked by his supporters, Verma was heading to the District Magistrate's office to file his nomination from the New Delhi constituency.

BJP's New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj also participated in the roadshow.

Verma will be facing a contest from AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit is also contesting from the constituency.

During the campaigning, Verma, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, accused Kejriwal of demolishing slums in the constituency, The BJP leader said that slums were razed on the instructions of the AAP which is in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Verma, a Jat leader also slammed Kejriwal on the reservation issue for the community, saying: "Kejriwal was responsible for the AAP government’s failure to get a resolution passed on Jat reservation in Delhi Assembly and send it to the Centre."

He charged that Kejriwal was an anti-Dalit politician who pasted a poster of B.R. Ambedkar on his office wall just for optics to garner votes.

However, Kejriwal is accusing Verma of getting illegal support from election officials and said the BJP candidate has defied all restrictions related to the Model Code of Conduct.

Denying any wrongdoing, Verma said Kejriwal and his party leaders were unnerved by the thought of their defeat in the polls and that is why they were making wild allegations.

Election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on Feb 5 and counting on February 8.

