Delhi ED special officer reaches Kolkata to question Abhishek Banerjee in Bengal school job case

Kolkata, Sep 13 (IANS) A special officer of Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Delhi, rank of additional director, has arrived in Kolkata to take part in the questioning of Trinamool Congress’s General Secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal.

Banerjee presented himself at the ED office at CGO complex at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata 11.32 AM. He was still inside the complex when this report was being filed.

Sources said that around six members, including the special officer, are currently questioning Banerjee while the entire process is being recorded.

On Tuesday, ED gave a verbal assurance to Calcutta High Court of not adopting any coercive action against Banerjee till the final judgement on his petition to expunge his name from the central agency probe in the school job case is delivered.

The final hearing in the matter is scheduled on September 19 by the Calcutta High Court's single judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh.

This is the first time that Banerjee will be facing the questioning from ED in relation to the school job case.

Earlier, the ED had summoned him on June 13 for questioning in connection with the case. However, he skipped that meeting.

On May 20, the CBI questioned Banerjee in connection with the school recruitment case for a marathon nine hours. However, Banerjee described the marathon questioning as a "big zero".

