No one knows agenda of Parliament's special session, barring one man: Cong

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) With just five days to go for Parliament’s special session, the Congress on Wednesday targeted the government, saying that no one has any sense of agenda barring one man, and added that on every previous occasion, when special sessions or special sittings were held, the list of business was known in advance.



In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Today is September 13th. The five-day Special Session of Parliament will commence five days from now and nobody -- barring One Man (ok, perhaps the Other One too) -- has any sense of the agenda.”

He said, “On every previous occasion, when the special sessions or special sittings were held, the list of business was known in advance."

He also cited the list of the special sessions and said that "on November 26, 2019 -- Special Sitting in Central Hall commemorating 70th anniversary of Constitution.

On June 30, 2017 -- Joint Special Session in Central Hall at midnight to roll out GST.

On 26 and 27 November, 2015 -- Special Sitting to commemorate Constitution Day.

On May 13, 2012 -- Special Sitting to commemorate 60th anniversary of first sittings of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

On July 22, 2008 -- Special Session of Lok Sabha for a trust vote after the Left parties withdrew support from UPA-1 govt.

On August 26, 1997 to 1 September, 1997 -- Special Session to commemorate 50th anniversary of Indian Independence.

On June 3, 1991 to 4 June, 1991 -- Special Session (158th Session) of Rajya Sabha for approval of the President’s Rule in Haryana, under the proviso to Article 356(3).

On February 28, 1977 to 1 March, 1977 -- Special Session of Rajya Sabha held for two days for the extension of the President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu and Nagaland under the second proviso to Article 356(4)."

The five-day special session of Parliament is scheduled from September to 22. The Congress has been demanding the government to clear the agenda for the special session. Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the agenda of the session and also listed the nine issues that the opposition would like to raise in the session.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had written back to Sonia Gandhipointing out that the special session of Parliament that has been scheduled for September 18-22 is not in contravention of rules and regulations and accused her of creating a “controversy” on the issue.

