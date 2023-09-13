Drug smuggling probe finds ex-Lahore DSP owned illegal assets worth billions

Lahore, Sep 13 (IANS) A high-level investigation into a cross-border drug smuggling racket in Pakistan found that a former Lahore DSP -- deemed as an "underworld don in uniform" -- owned illegal assets worth billions, the media reported on Wednesday,

Headed by the Lahore SSP, Internal Accountability (IA), the three-member panel of the police officers was conducting a departmental inquiry against the accused, former DSP Mazhar Iqbal, who was heading the Anti-Narcotics Investigation Unit (ANIU) of Lahore police when Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) disocovered the racket of smuggling narcotics using drones, reports Dawn news.

The ANF booked Iqbal last month for allegedly taking a 75 million Pakistani rupee (PKR) bribe from a drug smuggler.

According to the Force, Iqbal had recovered 35 kg drugs and three cars from the smuggler's residence, but released him after lodging a case of 450 grams of narcotics only.

The ANF had arrested another suspect, who told the investigators that he was a "front man" of the former DSP, who was involved in cross-border drug smuggling for many years.

The three-member panel panel also traced 125 luxury cars purchased by Iqbal while he was in police service in Lahore, Dawn news reported.

The investigation is currently underway.

