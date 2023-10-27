Delhi docs remove rare 13 cm large balloon-like bulge from woman's aorta

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Doctors here have successfully operated and removed a rare 13 cm large balloon-like bulge from a woman's aorta.

The 46-year-old patient from Panipat was diagnosed with a rare case of aortic aneurysm. She had been experiencing severe back pain, abdominal pain, and loss of appetite for the past one and a half years.

She also exhibited systemic hypertension and a massive pulsatile abdominal mass, indicating a vascular disorder. Further evaluation revealed high blood pressure, blocked renal arteries, low haemoglobin levels, and an exceptionally large aneurysm measuring 13 cm, significantly exceeding the average size of 2.6 cm.

"This was an extremely challenging case since the patient's condition was deteriorating rapidly due to the size of the aneurysm and inflammation. The aneurysm was about to rupture and required immediate surgical treatment,” said Dr Niranjan Hiremath, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular and Aortic Lead, at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi, in a statement.

Hiremath said that the patient was quoted “100 per cent mortality risk in most major hospitals in Delhi-NCR region”.

“The treatment of aortic aneurysm requires a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach. She was taken for surgery to replace the aortic aneurysm using an artificial tube graft.

“The patient was admitted on October 6 and optimised for urgent surgery. She was awake and off the ventilator within 24 hours and made a speedy recovery during her hospital stay. She was discharged on October 18, with no further complications,” the doctor said.

