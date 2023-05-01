Delhi court takes cognisance of 2 ED charge sheets in excise policy case

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday took cognisance of two supplementary charge sheets filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge M. K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court took cognisance of the prosecution complaints, recently filed against accused Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Rajesh Joshi, Amandeep Dhal, Gautam Malhotra and Raghav Magunta and related entities.

The court summoned them for May 10.

The judge noted that there was sufficient evidence in the charge sheets. The court also noted that the further investigation was ongoing in the matter.

While the judge noted that the case was still being investigated further, it stated that the charge sheets included sufficient evidence.

N. K. Matta, the special public prosecutor for ED, informed the court that the agency would submit an supplementary charge sheet as soon as the investigation finishes.A

The probe agency filed one prosecution complaint against businessmen Arun Ramchandra Pillai and Amandeep Dhall, and a supplementary charge sheet naming three people - Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi, and Gautam Malhotra - and five connected companies.

On April 29, the court extended custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the case till May 8.

Judge Nagpal had, on April 27, denied bail to Sisodia holding that that the evidence, prima facie, "speaks volumes" of his involvement in commission of the offence.

In the case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the court earlier extended Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12.

