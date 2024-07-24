Delhi court issues summons to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in defamation suit

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) A Delhi court has issued summons to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a defamation suit filed by BJP leader Suresh Karamshi Nakhua.

Nakhua, an official spokesperson of BJP Mumbai, sought Rs 20 lakh in damages from Rathee for referring to him as a part of “violent and abusive trolls” in a video posted on YouTube.

Issuing notice to Rathee, social media platform X and Google, District Judge Gunjan Gupta of the Saket Court posted the matter for further hearing on August 6.

In his suit, the BJP leader said that false accusations made by Rathee on cyber space have caused irreparable loss of his personal and professional reputation and led to his defamation.

Rathee, in the alleged defamatory video, claimed that the Prime Minister had hosted violent and abusive trolls like Nakhua and others at his official residence.

