Adani Green begins wind generation from Khavda renewable energy plant

Ahmedabad, July 24 (IANS) Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Wednesday said it has operationalised the first 250 MW wind capacity at the world’s largest 30,000 MW (30 GW) renewable energy plant at Khavda, Gujarat.

With this milestone, 2,250 MW of cumulative capacity has been made operational at the Khavda plant, strengthening AGEL’s leadership in India with the largest operational portfolio of 11,184 MW.

“Khavda has one of the best wind resources in India, with speeds of 8 metres per second making it an ideal location to harness wind energy. The Khavda Renewable Energy plant is equipped with one of the world’s largest and most powerful onshore wind turbine generators (WTG) of 5.2 MW capacity each,” according to India’s largest renewable energy (RE) company.

The 5.2 MW turbine features a rotor diameter of 160 metres and a tip height of 200 metres, equivalent to the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest located in Gujarat.

The 5.2 MW WTGs installed at Khavda are built with superior German technology and manufactured at Adani New Industries Limited’s (ANIL) integrated manufacturing ecosystem strategically located near the Mundra port.

AGEL has transformed the Khavda barren wasteland into a hub of clean and affordable energy. The energy from the Khavda RE plant can power 16.1 million homes each year.

The world’s largest renewable energy plant at Khavda, stands a beacon of accelerating the global decarbonisation efforts and India’s sustainable progress.

On Tuesday, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay visited the world's largest RE site at Khavda in Gujarat.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said he was immensely grateful to them for visiting the Khavda RE plant and Mundra Port.

The commissioning of the first 2 GW at the world’s largest renewable energy plant in Khavda within 12 months of breaking ground has set a record.

Given renewable energy’s growth potential, Adani Green Energy has revised its FY 2029-30 target from 45 GW to 50 GW.

In the fiscal FY24, it added 2.8 GW, 15 per cent of India’s total renewable capacity addition.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.