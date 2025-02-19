Delhi CM's oath ceremony: 25,000 security personnel to keep a strict vigil

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Around 25,000 security personnel will be deployed in the central, north, and New Delhi areas of the city for the oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, a Delhi Police official said.

The ceremony is expected to take place at around noon at the sprawling ground in the heart of the national capital. Top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from party-ruled states, are likely to attend the programme.

"More than 25,000 police personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces will keep a strict vigil," said the officer on Wednesday. He asserted that "robust" security arrangements will be in place to maintain law and order situation.

"According to the security plan, more than 5,000 police personnel, along with paramilitary will be deployed in and around the Ramlila Maidan. We have identified more than 2,500 strategic points where heavy deployment will be ensured," the officer added.

Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said that the Delhi Police has been preparing for the event for the last two days.

He further said that managing traffic and parking around the venue would be challenging due to the high number of vehicles expected to reach there.

"Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora visited the venue this morning. He personally reviewed the preparations. We are sure that we will manage the event smoothly," said the Special CP Yadav.

Another senior officer said the Delhi Police is in touch with other security forces.

"Only authorised people will be allowed near the venue. We have also chalked out a traffic plan," he stated.

Police said along with other emergency response teams, there will be multiple layers of barricades to ensure the safety and security of the dignitaries who will be attending the ceremony.

According to police, commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage checks, and SWAT teams will be deployed at strategic locations while snipers will be positioned at high-rise buildings nearby. Every nook and corner will be monitored through AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras.

