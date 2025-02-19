Ranji Trophy: Panchal’s century puts Gujarat in command against Kerala

Ahmedabad, Feb 19 (IANS) Priyank Panchal’s magnificent unbeaten 117 off 200 balls to lead Gujarat’s strong response to Kerala’s imposing first-innings total of 457. At 222 for 1 at stumps on Day 3, Gujarat now trails by just 235 runs, with the experienced opener firmly anchoring their chase. Panchal’s knock was the centerpiece of Gujarat’s resilient batting display, ensuring they stayed in control heading into a crucial Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy semifinal.

Gujarat’s openers approached the innings with a clear game plan—maximise scoring while the pitch remained benign. Kerala, banking on early breakthroughs, opened with off-spinner Jalaj Saxena, setting an attacking field with a silly point and leg slip, expecting turn. However, the rollers used before play had settled the surface, neutralizing much of the assistance the spinners had hoped for.

Taking full advantage, Panchal and Aarya Desai stitched together a 131-run opening stand, playing fluent drives and accumulating runs cleverly—particularly through the vacant third-man region.

Aarya, standing tall and elegant, played with confidence against Kerala’s experienced spinners, reaching his half-century off 82 balls. However, his innings was cut short when Basil N.P. got one to angle across, forcing an inside-edge onto the stumps. Dismissed for 57, Aarya’s knock laid the foundation Gujarat needed.

Losing his partner didn’t slow Panchal down. He took over the scoring mantle, cutting anything outside off-stump with precision. A rare moment of luck saw him survive an outside edge at 78, as the ball pierced the gap between the wicketkeeper and slip.

However, there was no stopping him as he lofted Aditya Sarwate over the ropes to reach his 29th First-Class century, Panchal let out a deafening roar, celebrating an innings of grit, patience, and class. His teammates rose in applause, acknowledging their skipper’s invaluable knock.

With Manan Hingrajia (30 off 108*) providing steady support, Gujarat negotiated the tricky final phase without further damage. Both batters survived close calls, with edges falling just short of the slip cordon, but they ensured that only one wicket fell all day—a testament to their control over the innings.

Earlier in the day, Kerala’s plans to extend their total past 500 suffered an immediate blow, as Chintan Gaja struck in just the fourth over, clean bowling Aditya Sarwate to reach his 200th First-Class wicket.

With just two pacers left for company, Mohammed Azharuddeen took charge, aiming to maximize every scoring opportunity. Gujarat countered smartly, deploying all fielders on the boundary for the first four balls and tightening the field for the last two. The tactic worked instantly—MD Nidheesh was run out while attempting to retain strike for the next over.

Azharuddeen’s heroic 177—the highest score by a wicketkeeper this season—went in vain as Kerala folded for 457, leaving him stranded at the non-striker’s end when Gaja removed the last wicket.

Brief scores: Kerala 457 all out in 187 overs (Mohammed AzharuddeeN 177 not out, Aditya Sarwate 11; Arzan Nagwaswalla 3-81, Chintan Gaja 2-75) lead Gujarat 222/1 in 71 overs (Priyank Panchal 117 not out, Aarya Desai 73) by 235 runs.

