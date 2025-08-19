Delhi CM Gupta takes stock of flood-affected areas, assures all possible help

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) As rising water levels in the Yamuna continue to flood parts of Delhi, including Yamuna Bazar and nearby low-lying areas, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday visited the affected regions to assess the situation and review the flood preparedness measures.

Dozens of families have been forced to abandon their homes, seeking refuge in makeshift tents or on rooftops as the Yamuna swells dangerously close to the evacuation mark.

CM Gupta said, “The water level has risen significantly. I have inspected the control room — there is continuous flow, and no water retention. These houses are situated near the Yamuna floodplain. I had earlier requested residents to shift temporarily, but many chose to stay.”

She added, “I have taken stock of the area. One major issue is the lack of electricity. I believe the water level will start receding in the next one or two days. In the meantime, we’ve installed medical relief camps and provided food and water. To address electricity concerns, we’ve distributed solar panels to ensure people don't face power issues. The situation is under control. While I continue to advise residents to relocate for their safety, for those who choose to stay, we are committed to providing all necessary support. I am available for the people of Delhi.”

CM Gupta also shared a few photos on social media platform X and said, "Today I reached Yamuna Bazaar area of Delhi and inspected the flood management and administrative preparations on the spot and talked to the local people and listened to their problems. For some time in the morning, the water level of Yamuna was expected to touch 206 metres, but now the situation is completely under control.

"This area is the low-line area of ​​the flood plain of Yamuna, so the water reached here but did not go beyond that. There is no flood-like situation in Delhi. This was the maximum rise in the water level and now the water is in the direction of receding. The situation is being continuously monitored from the control room. Relief and rescue teams are deployed with full alertness so that every situation can be dealt with. I want to assure the people of Delhi that the government stands with you at every step. Your safety and convenience is our top priority, so there is no need to worry about anything."

The water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge reached 205.79 metres, slightly short of the 206-metre evacuation level, at 8 A.M. on Tuesday.

The water level in the river had touched 205.55 metres on Monday afternoon, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres and has been increasing since then.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored and all the agencies concerned have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle a flood-like situation.

Water released from upstream barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, but even smaller discharges are now significantly raising water levels.

On Monday, CM Gupta also inspected several flood-prone stretches along the Yamuna, including Asita Ghat, Yamuna Chhath Ghat, Regulator No. 12, the East Delhi DM office, and the Central Flood Control Room.

Accompanied by Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma and senior officials, she assured that a comprehensive flood-preparedness plan has been activated.

