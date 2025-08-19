Twinkle Khanna reads excerpt from her collection of short stories

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Author Twinkle Khanna, who is also the wife of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, is reading an excerpt from her book ‘Welcome to Paradise’.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself reading the excerpt, and shared that while she wishes she could rewrite parts from her stories, ‘Welcome to Paradise’ is an exception, and she won’t change a thing about the book.

She wrote in the caption, “On a rainy day, here’s a little extract from Welcome to Paradise. I often find myself wishing I could go back and rewrite parts of my earlier books, but never with this one. It captured everything I wanted to say with a lightness of tone that I worked hard to achieve. Which story from Welcome to Paradise resonated with you the most?”.

‘Welcome to Paradise’ is a collection of short stories by Twinkle Khanna. The book explores themes of loneliness, heartbreak, and deception through the lives of various female characters. It's known for its rich narratives, humor, and keen observations of human nature.

Twinkle Khanna is known for her humour and sarcastic style of writing. She is also set to host the streaming chat show, titled ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ with Kajol. The show promises a fresh take on the Indian talk show scene. It is produced by Banijay Asia, and will feature candid discussions and humorous commentary with renowned personalities. Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, the respective husbands of Twinkle Khanna and Kajol will also grace the show.

Earlier, Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share a lighthearted post featuring her pet dog. In a post on Instagram, she reflected on how her furry companion remains the most unimpressed co-star she’s ever had. With a mix of humor and charm, Twinkle gave a glimpse into her everyday life with her four-legged friend.

She posted her two images, where she is seen posing holding her pet dog in her arms.

