Delhi CM attack case deepens; police arrest Rajesh’s associate Tahseen in alleged murder plot

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) In a dramatic escalation of the investigation into the recent knife attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the police have arrested Tahseen Syed, a close associate of the primary accused, Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya.

Tahseen was apprehended in Rajkot, Gujarat, and brought to Delhi late Friday night, where he now faces charges of criminal conspiracy and aiding an attempted murder, Delhi police sources said.

According to police sources, Tahseen played a pivotal role in supporting Rajesh’s alleged plan to assassinate the Chief Minister.

Investigators revealed that Rajesh was in constant communication with Tahseen in the days leading up to the attack, and that Tahseen had transferred Rs 2,000 to Rajesh’s account—believed to be financial assistance for executing the assault.

The attack itself occurred during Gupta’s weekly Jan Sunwai session at her Civil Lines residence on August 20.

Rajesh, an auto-rickshaw driver from Rajkot with a history of criminal charges, reportedly first visited the Supreme Court premises, possibly intending to carry out the attack there.

However, deterred by the heavy security presence, he redirected himself to the Chief Minister’s residence in Shalimar Bagh.

Delhi police sources close to the investigation say Rajesh had planned to use a knife in the attack. But upon encountering heightened security at the CM’s residence, he allegedly discarded the weapon in the Civil Lines area before entering the premises.

Police teams are actively searching for the knife, which could serve as a critical piece of evidence. Tahseen’s arrest marks a significant breakthrough in what officials are now calling a “premeditated and coordinated conspiracy".

His questioning is underway, and police are examining call records, digital communications, and financial transactions to determine the full extent of his involvement.

Authorities have also hinted at the possibility of a wider network, with several individuals under scrutiny both in Delhi and Rajkot, sources said.

Both Rajesh and Tahseen are expected to be produced in court on Monday, where police will seek extended custody to recover the discarded weapon and probe deeper into the conspiracy.

The incident has sparked renewed concerns over the security of public officials, especially during open-access events like Jan Sunwai.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who escaped serious harm, issued a statement reaffirming her commitment to public service: “Such attacks will never shake my resolve. I remain dedicated to serving the people of Delhi with courage and transparency.”

