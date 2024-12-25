Delhi CM Atishi accuses BJP's Parvesh Verma of distributing cash, latter claps back

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday backed Kejriwal's charge of 'cash distribution' in his constituency and leveled a direct charge at the BJP leader and former West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma. Addressing the press, the CM claimed that former BJP MP was handing over cash to voters ahead of the impending elections in the capital.

Atishi alleged that women voters from slums were being given Rs 1,100 in cash along with pamphlets featuring photos of Parvesh Verma, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She claimed that the distribution was taking place at former BJP MP Parvesh Verma's official residence, 20 Windsor Place.

"Women voters were called to Verma's government bungalow. Their voter IDs were checked, a form was filled, and Rs 1,100 was handed over in an orange envelope," Atishi said.

She added that the AAP plans to file a complaint with the Election Commission soon.

"BJP has been caught red-handed distributing money. Crores of rupees in cash are lying at Parvesh Verma's residence. ED, CBI, and Delhi Police must raid his house immediately to reveal BJP's desperate attempt to win a lost election," Atishi asserted.

Parvesh Verma, reacting to the startling allegations, refuted all the charges by AAP leaders and stated that the funds were distributed as part of a welfare initiative by the Rashtriya Swabhiman organisation, established by his father 25 years ago.

He explained that the assistance was aimed at helping women from underprivileged communities who lack access to pensions, ration cards, or adequate healthcare.

"I am proud to support my poor mothers and sisters. This initiative is not political. It is unfortunate that Kejriwal and Atishi are politicising it," Verma said.

Taking a dig at AAP, he added, "At least I am not distributing liquor. During Covid, when Delhi needed hospitals and medicines, Kejriwal was busy distributing free liquor and building his 'Sheesh Mahal.' In contrast, I set up Covid centres, provided oxygen concentrators, and helped save thousands of lives."

Verma accused AAP of misleading voters with false promises. He pointed to the recently announced Mahila Samman Yojana, under which AAP promised to provide Rs 2100 to women, post-election.

"This is a fraud. Even the Delhi government's own advertisement confirms that no such scheme has been approved. AAP made similar promises in Punjab three years ago but failed to deliver. Why wait until after the elections? Nothing stops Kejriwal from implementing the scheme now," Verma said.

He accused AAP of using women's issues as an election stunt.

"Women voted for Kejriwal thrice, yet they lack basic amenities like pensions, clean water, and healthcare. I challenge him to match my efforts in helping women. It is unfortunate that the AAP is asking for votes even before implementing it," he added.

The war of words highlights the intensifying battle between BJP and AAP ahead of the Delhi elections. While AAP accuses BJP of giving out money for votes, BJP has slammed AAP's promises as 'hollow and hypocritical'.

Meanwhile, Atishi has demanded immediate action from law enforcement agencies against Verma, while the latter maintained his pledge to continue his welfare initiatives despite the accusations.

