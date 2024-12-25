On Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 100th birth anniversary, BJP leaders remember his monumental contributions to India

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) As India celebrates the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BJP leaders came together to honour his extraordinary contributions to India's political landscape and its development with the day marked with tributes, reflections, and heartfelt memories from those who were closely associated with him.

Former BJP MP Roopa Ganguly shared her reflections on Vajpayee’s philosophy of governance, noting his focus on the public interest.

She recalled her early years working in West Bengal, where people were initially sceptical of development projects like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. However, as infrastructure projects began, particularly roads connecting major cities like Delhi, Bombay, and Kolkata, people realised the long-term benefits.

"Good governance is not something anyone can solve individually; it’s about addressing problems with public interest in mind," said Ganguly.

"When the roads started being built, we understood that the Prime Minister sitting in Delhi was thinking long-term, connecting cities for the greater good. Today, PM Modi is following in Vajpayee's footsteps, learning from his vision."

She also expressed deep regret for never having met Vajpayee personally, calling him and other senior BJP leaders like Lal Krishna Advani her 'gurus.'

Former MP Poonam Mahajan took a moment to praise an article written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the youth of India to read and understand Vajpayee’s ideals.

"Atal Ji stood firm on his principles and ideas for this country," Mahajan said.

"I was in Delhi during the 1996, 1998, and 1999 elections, and even after the 2004 defeat, I witnessed his unwavering commitment to the BJP's vision. I remember discussions held at the dining table, where Atal would emphasise that we must move forward with the same resolve and ideological integrity, no matter the challenges."

She added that Prime Minister Modi's article highlights this legacy of strong leadership and dedication to one’s beliefs, calling it an inspiring message for India’s youth.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, calling him the "architect of India’s transition into the 21st century."

In an article commemorating Vajpayee’s centenary, PM Modi highlighted the former Prime Minister’s critical role in shaping India’s economic rise and his steadfast leadership through challenging political times.

He wrote about Vajpayee's enduring contributions, particularly during his time in the Opposition, where despite immense criticism, including being labelled a "traitor" by some, he remained resolute. Vajpayee's dignified response to adversity became a defining feature of his leadership, and he continues to inspire generations of politicians and citizens alike.

The Prime Minister shared personal memories, recalling his privileged moments of learning from Vajpayee, describing him as a towering figure in the BJP, whose wisdom and vision continue to guide the nation.

Vajpayee’s centenary has sparked widespread reflection on his monumental influence on India’s political, economic, and social trajectory. From infrastructure development to fostering a sense of national unity, his leadership continues to be a source of inspiration for BJP leaders and citizens across the country.

