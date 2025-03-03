Delhi Budget to be presented between March 24 - 26, says CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that the Budget 2025-26 for the national capital will be presented between March 24 and March 26.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi CM said that her government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of city residents.

"The people of Delhi gave our party a chance by electing us with a full majority. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are determined to accelerate the city's development and welfare," she stated.

She stressed the importance of inclusive governance, urging all sections of society to participate in the budgeting process.

"To ensure holistic growth, we must take everyone along and incorporate their suggestions into the budget. Our Sankalp Patra has highlighted key areas like financial assistance for women, healthcare expansion, public transport promotion, pollution reduction, job creation, education improvements, affordable nutrition for the poor, senior citizen welfare, and Yamuna river cleaning. These priorities will shape the budget," she said.

Additionally, she announced stakeholders to gather insights for the budget -- On March 5, women organisations and education sector representatives will be invited to the Assembly and on March 6, business and industrial leaders will submit their recommendations.

She mentioned that ministers and MLAs will also reach out to people from rural areas, farming communities, youth, and education sectors to gather feedback.

CM Gupta also mentioned that during the Assembly session on Monday, the CAG report on Delhi's health sector would be presented, exposing alleged financial irregularities under the previous AAP-led government.

Taking aim at the AAP, she said, "They prevented the CAG report from being presented for years, but now their misdeeds are being exposed. Only two reports have been tabled so far, and 12 more are pending. The people of Delhi are witnessing how they deceived them under the garb of honesty."

She also urged the Opposition to participate constructively in Assembly discussions, stating, "Our MLAs will debate the findings, and I call upon the opposition to engage meaningfully instead of obstructing the process."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.