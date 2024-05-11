Delhi-based businessman killed in Jaipur road accident

Jaipur, May 10 (IANS) A man was killed here on Friday as the car in which he was moving overturned after crashing into an electricity pole in the Statue Circle area here, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jai (24), son of Ravi Kumar, a resident of Delhi.

Jai was engaged in the hotel business.

A police officer said that the car -- which was speeding -- crashed into an electricity pole while trying to save a dog.

Jai was rushed to the SMS Hospital in a critical condition. He died during treatment in the hospital.

The police have handed over the body to the family members.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.