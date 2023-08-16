Delhi Assembly session: AAP, BJP clash over lack of funds with DJB, water contamination

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) During the two-day Delhi Assembly session, both the AAP and the BJP said that due to a lack of funds with the Delhi Jal Board, they were unable to proceed with development work.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Mohan Singh Bisht stated that as a BJP MLA, he was not being provided funds for development in his area. He mentioned needing funds for new work related to DJB in his constituency. Bisht emphasized that being in the opposition meant being the eyes and ears of the government, so the opposition should not be ignored.

In response, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak remarked that if the opposition is indeed the eyes and ears of the government, then the BJP should consider revoking the suspension of Raghav Chadha.

Pathak discussed issues related to DJB, pointing out that sewer pipelines in his area were last laid about twenty five years ago and needed replacement. However, due to a lack of funds with the DJB, this task could not be accomplished. He noted that changing the pipelines would provide people with pure water and prevent sewer overflows.

He highlighted that in some areas, people were getting contaminated water that could make them fall ill, and he called for action against the officials responsible for it.

Pathak expressed surprise at the fact that the CO of DJB has been on leave for the past three months, particularly during a time when Delhi faced flooding.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mahender Goyal while raising DJB issues challenged the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) to contest from his constituency and win. He said even a small AAP worker would defeat the LG in the election.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.