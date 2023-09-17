Defense Ministry approves acquisition of Pralay ballistic missiles system

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) In a major boost to the Army, the Defense Ministry has granted approval for the acquisition of a regiment of Pralay ballistic missiles that will be deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC).

According to Defense Ministry officials, the decision was taken at the recent meeting of the Defense Acquisition Council (DAC).

The officials said that the addition of the Pralay, a short-range ballistic surface-to-surface (SRBM) missile, will give more firepower and heft to the Army's war-fighting capabilities. The missile will give the armed forces the capability to hit enemy positions and key installations in actual battlefield areas.

It is India’s first tactical quasi-ballistic missile. Pralay, along with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, will form the crux of India’s planned Rocket Force.

