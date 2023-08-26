Defence Secretary lays keel of 4 Fast Patrol Vessels for Indian Coast Guard

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Union Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane laid the keel of four Fast Patrol vessels (FPVs) of the Indian Coast Guard on August 25, sources in the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The FPV designed by the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) is a medium range weapon fitted surface vessel with a length of 51.43 metre and breadth eight metre.

The ship is propelled with twin engine and has a maximum speed of 27 knots. Displacement of the vessel is nearly 320 tons, and it is capable of operating in rough sea conditions, the MoD said on Friday.

These vessels for the Indian Coast Guard are based on the in-house design of GSL and will be fitted with most modern and technologically advanced machinery and computerised controls systems, making these the state-of-the-art FPVs of the Indian Coast Guard, an MoD official added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Defence Secretary applauded the efforts of the GSL in achieving this milestone, especially the scale of indigenisation in collaboration with the Indian industry.

He emphasised on the importance to nurture and develop the shipbuilding industry of the country which has had a rich legacy. While highlighting the major achievements of the Goa Shipyard Limited, he emphasised that the industry is increasingly becoming competitive and urged the GSL to gear up in terms of efficiency and competitiveness in order to retain the cutting edge.

Director General Coast Guard (DGCG) Rakesh Pal congratulated the Chairman and Managing Director, officers and workers of GSL for their dedicated efforts.

The DGCG said GSL will continue to strive for perfection and achieve higher goals in the years ahead.

Union Defence Secretary Aramane also inaugurated the GSL Integrated Stores Complex.

Director General, Indian Coast Guard, Prakash Pal; Chairman and Managing Director, GSL, Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay; and other officials of the Indian Coast Guard were present on the occasion.

