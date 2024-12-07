Deepika Padukone, Diljit Dosanjh bring the house down at Punjabi superstar's Bengaluru concert

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) It was the union of two of the biggest stars in Bengaluru as Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in 'Singham Again', performed on the stage with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh at his concert in Bengaluru.

In a video clicked by a fan, the actress was seen dancing along as the singer performed his song with Sia, 'Hass Hass', on stage. The two also danced on Diljit's synth-pop track 'Lover'.

This marked Deepika's first public appearance after the birth of her daughter Dua. What made the gig special for her was the fact that it was held in her hometown. The Copenhagen-born actress grew up in Bengaluru before she made her way to modelling.

She went on to build a highly successful career in Hindi cinema after her big debut in 'Om Shanti Om' opposite the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan with whom she shares a stellar track record at the box office.

Last year, the actress delivered two blockbusters with SRK in the form of 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', she had a cameo appearance in the latter.

Both films were highly instrumental in resurrecting Bollywood at the box office after a lull induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to 'Singham Again', the actress went pan-India, and was seen along with the titans of Indian cinema like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Saswata Chatterjee in 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

As for Diljit, the superstar has seen a meteoric rise in the last couple of years with the box-office success of his films in Hindi and Punjabi cinema. The singer-actor also performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2023 making him the first Indian performer to achieve the feat. He was followed by fellow Punjabi artiste A. P. Dhillon at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2024.

He also collaborated with singer-songwriter Sia on the track 'Hass Hass' and performed with English musician Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, earlier this year.

Diljit's concerts in India have been a massive rage, making him one of the richest Indian musicians.

