Decision on complaints against Mahua Moitra will be taken at district-level meeting: Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 9 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday made it clear that a decision on the complaints registered against the party MP from Krishnanagar Mahua Moira by six party legislators, will be taken at a district-level organisational meeting in Nadia in due course.

Last week, six Trinamool legislators from the district forwarded a complaint to Banerjee as well as the party’s state President, Subrata Bakshi, accusing Moitra of running a "parallel party administration" in the district, bypassing the MLAs.

On Monday, during the recess of the 10th day of the ongoing Winter Session of the Assembly, five of those six legislators met the Chief Minister and raised the issue.

Banerjee, according to insiders, clearly told the legislators that any decision on the matter would be taken only at the district-level organizational meeting.

Political observers feel that from this reply of the Chief Minister, it is clear that she wants to tread cautiously on this issue and take some time before taking a decision on the matter.

The six legislators from Nadia district who have signed the complaint letter are Bimalendu Sinha Roy from Karimpur, Rukbanur Rahman from Chapra, Kallol Khan from Nakashipara, Manik Bhattacharya from Palashipara, Ujjal Biswas from Krishnanagar-Dakshin, and Nasiruddin Ahmed from Kaliganj.

Party insiders said that the main complaint against Moitra by the six legislators is that she is "totally bypassing the opinion of the local MLAs in replacing Block Presidents, Booth Presidents and Area Presidents in the district". They also accused the Lok Sabha member of giving assurances to some local Trinamool leaders of nominating them as the party candidates in the 2026 Assembly elections, replacing the existing sitting legislators. They have also complained about her non-availability at different organisational programmes in the district.

