UN human rights chief calls for inclusive dialogue among Syrian parties

Geneva, Dec 9 (IANS) United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Monday urged Syrian parties to engage in an inclusive dialogue to advance the country's transition process.

Speaking at the end-of-year press conference of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Turk expressed hope that the current circumstances would pave the way for such dialogue.

"I hope that within this current environment, there will be this inclusive, very inclusive dialogue," he said.

"There is a huge opportunity for this to happen, and what we have seen initially is indeed cooperation," he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turk also noted that hostilities continue in some parts of Syria and stressed that all parties must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law.

He further stated that his office "is ready to support the transition process."

