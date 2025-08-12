Deadlock over SIR continues for another day, Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon today following a fresh wave of protests by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

As Speaker Om Birla entered the House at 11 a.m., Opposition members rose to their feet, shouting slogans and displaying placards, plunging the chamber into chaos.

Despite the din, Speaker Birla initiated Question Hour and began calling names.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari from Delhi posed a supplementary question regarding the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Chandrasekhar Pemmasani attempted to respond, but his remarks were largely inaudible amid the pandemonium.

Tiwari had sought details on whether the government had achieved saturation of eligible households identified through the SECC-2011 (Socio-Economic and Caste Census) and the Awaas+ 2018 survey, and whether any targets were set or houses sanctioned under PMAY-Gramin in the National Capital Territory of Delhi -- particularly in North East Delhi.

He also requested district-wise data. In a brief but pointed reply, Dr Pemmasani stated: “Under PMAY, based on SECC-2011 and the 2018 Awaas+ survey, we sanctioned 3 crore houses. Following the 2024 Awaas survey, the Cabinet approved another 2 crore houses. In total, 5 crore houses have been sanctioned. Of these, 4.12 crore have already been allocated to states, and 3.8 crore have already been given to the states. Out of them, 2.9 crore houses have been constructed.”

He contrasted the current government's performance with the previous UPA regime, noting that the central share released under the present administration stood at Rs 2.7 lakh crore, compared to just Rs 66,000 crore during the UPA years.

“We are working in saturation mode,” he added, before his voice was again drowned out.

Dr Pemmasani also highlighted two unique features of the 2024 Awaas survey: e-KYC authentication -- implemented for the first time in India -- and self-registration via mobile application.

The disruptions intensified before the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare could respond to a question from Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane. Opposition members demanded an immediate debate on the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar, rendering the minister’s remarks inaudible.

With no signs of order being restored, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon, marking yet another stalled morning in the ongoing Monsoon Session, which has seen repeated disruptions over the SIR issue.

