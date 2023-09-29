DDA takes possession of iconic Roshanara Club in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday sealed the Roshanara Club at Shakti Nagar in north Delhi and declared its possession.

Roshanara Club was established in 1922, and is one of the oldest clubs in Delhi.

On Friday morning, there was unusual activity around the Roshanara road in Delhi with heavy security barricading all roads leading to the Club.

The police didn't allow any entry into the club since morning as the DDA officers were set to take possession.

In its order, the DDA said, "Whereas the Deputy Director (OSB), DDA vide his letter dated January 19 this year forwarded to the Estate Officer the matter for initiation of eviction proceedings against Roshanara Club Ltd. under the PP Act, 1971 from its leased premises measuring 51062 Sq yard and 61688 Sq yard - total 112750 Sq yard that was allotted on annual rent basis for 30 years (extendable by 30+ 30 years, up to 90 years) to Roshanara Club Limited after expiry of the leases in August 2012 and December respectively; and whereas the Estate Officer, after hearing the representations of both parties, in exercise of powers conferred upon him under section 511] of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971 passed an order dated April 12 this year against Roshanara Club Ltd through its Secretary and all the concerned persons who may be in unauthorised occupation of the said public premises or any part thereof to vacate the said public premises within 15 days from the date of issue of the order."

It further said that an appeal was filed by the representatives of Roshanara Club Ltd. before Ld. Principal District and Sessions Judge.

"THC, Delhi vide PPA no. 07/2023 challenging the said order of eviction dated April 12 passed by the Estate Officer, and whereas to Principal District and Sessions Judge after hearing the case of both the parties pronounced its judgement in PPA no 07/2023 on September 25 dismissing the appeal of Roshanara Club Ltd and upholding the eviction order passed by the Estate Officer, Central Zone," it said.

It said that the orders of Judge were conveyed by DDA to Estate Officer, Central Zone through a letter dated September 27; and whereas the Estate Officer in his order dated April 12 against Roshanara Club Ltd through its secretary and all the concerned persons who may be in unauthorised occupancy of the said public premises or any part thereof ordered to vacate the said public premises within 15 days from the date of issue of the order," it said.

The order said that the said period of 15 days commencing with effect from April 12 has already expired, and whereas Roshanara Club Ltd through its Secretary and all the concerned persons have failed to comply with the said order for eviction.

"Now, therefore, the undersigned as Estate Officer, Central Zone, New Delhi, in exercise of powers conferred upon him under section 5(2) of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, hereby evicts Roshanara Club Ltd and takes possession of Roshanara Club Ltd on September 29," it added.

Many players like Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli have played at this club.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.