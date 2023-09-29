Skanda First Day Collections

Blockbuster maker Boyapati Sreenu and Ustaad Ram Pothineni’s crazy Pan India film produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen was released on Thursday to a positive response from all corners. Masses loved Boyapati Sreenu’s exceptional taking, action blocks, and Ram’s powerful screen presence.

Skanda is off to a stupendous start. The movie collected a share of RS 8.62 Cr share on its first day in Telugu states. Overall, the movie grossed 18.2 Cr worldwide on day one. This is the biggest opener thus far for Ram. Skanda is performing remarkably well in mass areas. The movie will surely have a strong hold in the coming days. The long weekend will be a big advantage for the movie.

Sreeleela played the leading lady in the movie, where Saiee Manjrekar appeared in a crucial role.

Given below is the area wise shares list:

Nizam - 3.23

Ceded -1.22

Vizag - 1.19

East-0.59

West- 0.41

Krishna – 0.45

Guntur -1.04

Nellore - 0.49

Total- 8.62