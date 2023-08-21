DCW issues notice to police, Delhi govt over minor sexual assault

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The Delhi Commission for Women Chief has issued notices to police and Delhi government in the matter of sexual assault with a 16-year-old girl by an government official in the national Capital.

DCW said that the accused, who is a Deputy Director in the Department of Women and Child Development, sexually assaulted the girl for several months.

“The girl was living in the house of the accused after the death of her father in October, 2020, as the accused was her father’s family friend. The girl has alleged that the officer raped her multiple times from November-2020 to January-2021,” it said.

“She has stated that when she informed the same to the wife of the officer, she blamed the girl. She has alleged that when she became pregnant after the rape, the accused wife administered her contraceptive pills which resulted in her abortion. The girl has stated that she came back to her home after January 2021, but whenever the accused met her, he molested her,” it further said.

The matter came into light after the girl was admitted in a city hospital due to an anxiety attack. “The girl has been going through a severe mental trauma and is presently admitted in a hospital,” said a senior DCW official.

The official further said that Maliwal has issued notices to Delhi Police and WCD and Services Department of Delhi Government seeking action in the matter.

“The Commission has asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR along with details of arrest made in the matter. The Commission has also sought the details of action taken against the officer by the Delhi Government.

“The Commission has sought details of any complaint made against the officer in the past along with details of action taken thereon. The Commission has asked the Delhi Police and Delhi Government to provide an action taken report to the Commission latest by 05.00 p.m on August 23,” said the official.

Maliwal also went to meet the survivor in the hospital.

“However, she was not allowed to meet the girl by the hospital authorities. She then was forced to sit on a dharna outside the hospital to meet the survivor.

“Further, the Director of the hospital came to meet DCW Chief and informed her that DCP and ACP of Delhi Police are inside the hospital and had asked the hospital to not allow the meeting of DCW Chief with the survivor. DCW Chief at the time of this release is continuing with the dharna,” said the official.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.