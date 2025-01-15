Days of 'AAP-da' govt numbered, says BJP's Bidhuri after filing nomination

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) BJP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly constituency Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday filed his nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Accompanied by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Bidhuri launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of making "false promises" and neglecting development in the area.

Bidhuri will face a contest from AAP candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and Congress candidate Alka Lamba.

Speaking to IANS after filing his nomination, Bidhuri said, "The people of Kalkaji are happy that their days of living under AAP-da governance will end soon. People in Kalkaji were facing difficulties due to dirty roads, broken drainage systems, and heaps of garbage. Now, development work will finally take place."

Responding to AAP's claim that he is being projected as BJP's chief ministerial face, Bidhuri dismissed the notion, calling Arvind Kejriwal a "conspirator."

"Kejriwal has a history of making false claims. He swore on his children that he wouldn't align with Congress but later did the opposite. I am not in politics for any post; I am here to serve," he said.

Union Minister Puri also slammed Kejriwal, accusing him of misleading the public with unfulfilled promises.

"For ten years, Kejriwal has made false guarantees in Delhi. He promised to clean the Yamuna, improve health and education systems, and much more but failed to deliver. Look at the air quality, the state of roads, and the Yamuna, which has turned into a drain," Puri said.

He also referred to AAP's governance in Punjab, claiming the party failed to meet its commitments there.

Puri alleged corruption within the AAP leadership, citing RTI replies that revealed extravagant spending on official vehicles.

"The Delhi government spent Rs 1.5 crore on Kejriwal's cars and Rs 50 lakh on Manish Sisodia's cars. This highlights their personal corruption and low credibility," Puri added.

Atishi, the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, filed her nomination on Tuesday.

Several other BJP leaders, including Parvesh Verma (New Delhi constituency), Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Satish Upadhyay (Malviya Nagar), and Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda), also filed their nominations for the elections.

The elections, scheduled for February 5, are set to witness a high-stake battle between the AAP, BJP, and Congress, with results to be declared on February 8.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.