David Duchovny talks about losing all three ‘Full House’ male lead roles following audition

Los Angeles, July 10 (IANS) Hollywood star David Duchovny revealed that he auditioned for all three male roles -- Danny Tanner, Joey Gladstone, and Jesse Katsopolis -- in the iconic TV sitcom 'Full House' in the 1980s.

The roles ultimately went to actors Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and John Stamos, respectively.

“I auditioned for all three parts on 'Full House',” Duchovny said on his podcast 'Fail Better'.

“At first, they had me for, I think, the dad role. Then they had me for the Stamos character. And then they had me for the other guy. I was thinking, ‘I’ve got to get one of these, and it’s going to change my life.'”

Duchovny added that he had plenty of those pilots that he went up for when he was first out in Los Angeles, and thought each one was going to be the break, reports deadline.com.

“I just needed to be able to pay my rent too.”

The actor eventually got his big break in 'The X-Files', where he played the role of FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder.

Duchovny also noted that the style of sitcoms at the time he auditioned for 'Full House' was not his strong suit.

“I was really bad at that kind of stuff,” he said.

“I did not know how to do that sitcom stuff. I don’t know what they were thinking, that they thought I was going to exist in that world. I mean, I guess I could have learned, but I wasn’t ready for that kind of energetic performance that they need.”

Duchovny later featured in the dramedy series 'Californication' in 2007 and most recently in the 2023 romantic comedy 'What Happens Later' opposite Meg Ryan.

