Darbhanga Mayor urges two-hour Holi pause for Friday prayers, stirs row

Patna, March 12 (IANS) Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara has sparked controversy by requesting a two-hour pause in Holi celebrations on Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., citing respect for Jumme ki Namaz (Friday prayers).

"The celebration of Holi can be adjusted, but the time for Friday prayers cannot be changed," Ara said, urging a break in Holi festivities near mosques and prayer sites.

She emphasised that Holi and Ramzan have coexisted peacefully in the past.

Ara made the statement during a peace committee meeting organised by the Darbhanga district administration on Tuesday evening ahead of Holi and Friday prayers. After the meeting, she reiterated her stance publicly, triggering a political backlash.

Janata Dal-United (JDU) MLC Neeraj Kumar strongly criticised Ara, stating that public representatives should direct suggestions to the appropriate authorities rather than the media. "Law and order is the responsibility of the civil and police administration, not politicians who are giving statements in media. Anyone who disturbs peace will face consequences," Kumar asserted.

Darbhanga MP Gopal Jee Thakur condemned Ara's remarks, saying, "Do not provoke the sentiments of Sanatanis while holding a constitutional post. The land of Mithila is known for peace and harmony, and people here celebrate Holi with mutual brotherhood."

However, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Mohammad Anzar Naimi and JDU Minister Shrawan Kumar both distanced themselves from Ara’s remarks. "If she made any provocative statement, it should be stopped," Naimi said.

Shrawan Kumar added, "Holi and Ramzan have coincided peacefully in the past, and such statements are unnecessary."

The local administration has not issued any official directive on the matter.

Following the backlash, Anjum Ara expressed regret over her statement. "Since morning, people have been calling me a Bangladeshi and a traitor. I urge the media to investigate me thoroughly, and if any wrongdoing is found, take strict action," she said.

She accused the BJP of targeting her, adding, "My only intention was to ensure that all festivals are celebrated peacefully in Darbhanga."

