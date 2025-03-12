Hiten Tejwani reveals the intense emotional journey behind his ‘Baida’ character

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) TV actor Hiten Tejwani, who is gearing up for the release of his film “Baida,” has opened up about the emotional weight of his character, revealing how his role brings both intensity and complexity to the screen.

On March 11, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the film on social media. Speaking about the trailer, Hiten shared, “BAIDA is undoubtedly the most anticipated film hitting cinemas this month, and the trailer has given the audience a glimpse of what is in offing. I invite everyone to join the celebration of BAIDA and experience the magic unfold on the big screen on March 21. Also, I wish all my fans a very happy Holi and BAIDA ki shubhkamnaayein.”

Addressing the gathering at the trailer launch event, Sudhanshu said, “Baida is a film where the plot and the story rules the roost. The world of Baida has an intriguing, mysterious environment and distinct characters that will leave an imprint on your mind. The turbulent expedition of Rambabu through the unknown will be a cinematic journey never undertaken on the big screen before. To all my fans, the wait is soon to get over. aap sab ko Holi aur BAIDA ki shubhkamnaayein.”

The trailer unveils a dark, ominous world where a powerful entity known as ‘Pishaach’ transcends earthly boundaries, joined by a sinister force whose mere presence signals death. The lead protagonist, a former spy, becomes entangled in this deadly cycle and vows to end the fatal grasp of these forces. The trailer also hints at a fascinating blend of spiritual and scientific energies, setting the stage for an intriguing battle between prey and the devil.

The 'Kutumb' actor had earlier opened up about the role he plays in the film. “Baida’ is a very unique film, the kind we don’t usually see on the big screen in Indian cinema. While it has intriguing elements like time travel and sci-fi, it is by the makers whose compelling storyline is always the real hero of their films. Also, the character I play comes with a baggage of intensity and emotions and is pivotal in establishing the basic plot of the film," Hiten explained.

"Baida" also stars Sudhanshu Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Manisha Rai, Tarun Khanna, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Akhlaq Ahmad (Azad), Deepak Wadhwa, Sidharth Banerjee, and Pradeep Kabra, among others. The film will hit cinemas on March 21, 2025.

