Cyber gang busted in Patna: People defrauded in name of providing personal loans, say cops

Patna, July 11 (IANS) Incidents of cyber fraud continue to surge in Bihar, posing a significant challenge for the police. In a major breakthrough, Patna Cyber Police Station has busted a gang that defrauded people of crores of rupees in the name of providing personal loans.

According to City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh, the fraudsters lured people through pamphlets and online advertisements, offering personal loans under the name of SBI’s YONO App and other bank schemes.

The pamphlets contained toll-free numbers, and when victims called, the fraudsters posed as bank managers to gain trust. They offered loans from various banks at a lower interest rate.

The victims were then sent WhatsApp links, where they were asked to provide personal details, including bank information, under the pretext of processing the loan.

Using this information, the cyber criminals siphoned off money from the victims' accounts.

“Patna Cyber Police Station has arrested two accused in this case,” said SP Bhanu Pratap Singh.

The accused were identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Nawada and Rahul Kumar, a resident of Sheikhpura district of Bihar.

During the raid, police recovered 19 mobile phones, a laptop, 15 ATM cards and Rs 4,500 in cash from their possession.

The police estimate that crores of rupees have been defrauded using this method.

The police have appealed to the public to remain cautious and avoid sharing personal data or clicking on links received through suspicious calls or messages.

People have been advised to verify the authenticity of loan offers and avoid sharing OTPs, bank details, or Aadhaar numbers over calls.

“Your slightest negligence can lead to financial ruin. Stay vigilant against cyber fraud,” Singh said.

The incident serves as a reminder that cybercriminals are using new tactics to target people under the guise of attractive offers, and strict vigilance is necessary to prevent such crimes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.