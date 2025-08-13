Cyber forensic labs to open in Patna and Rajgir boosting probe process: Official

Patna, Aug 13 (IANS) Patna and Rajgir will soon house state-of-the-art Cyber Forensic Labs (CFLs), expected to be fully operational within the next four to six months.

The move aims to quadruple the speed of cybercrime evidence analysis, according to ADG (CID) Parasnath, who announced the development during a media interaction at Sardar Patel Bhawan, Police Headquarters, on Wednesday.

The CFLs are being established in collaboration with the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat, under a special MoU.

The NFSU will provide technical assistance, equipment specifications, consultancy services, and specialized training for six personnel from Bihar’s Forensic Science Lab.

The Home Department has approved the project with a budget of Rs 13.66 crore.

The initiative gains added importance under new criminal laws, which mandate forensic assistance for audio-visual evidence in cases with sentences of seven years or more.

Bihar has seen a sharp rise in cybercrime, with cases jumping from 1,606 in 2022 to 4,801 in 2023 -- a 200 per cent increase -- and reaching 5,721 in 2024.

Between January and May this year alone, 3,258 cases have been reported. Most involve financial fraud, phishing, online scams, identity theft, and social media hacking.

The state’s cyber helpline 1930 handled 25 lakh calls in 2024–25, with 94,000 complaints registered so far this year, 80,000 of which involve monetary fraud.

Currently, Patna’s Forensic Science Laboratory conducts technical examinations of mobile phones, laptops, CCTV footage, and other digital evidence.

In 2024, it received exhibits from 255 cases, disposing of 135. From January to July this year, 206 cases were referred, with 75 completed investigations to date.

Officials say several districts -- Nawada, Gaya, Aurangabad, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Jamui, among others -- have emerged as major cybercrime hubs in recent years, operating on patterns similar to the notorious Jamtara model of neighbouring Jharkhand.

From these locations, organised groups allegedly run large-scale scams, duping victims across the country through phishing calls, online fraud, fake customer care numbers, and identity theft.

In many instances, police teams from other states have conducted joint raids with Bihar Police to arrest suspects and dismantle these networks.

