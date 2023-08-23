Cyber crime: Fraudsters cheat Coimbatore woman teacher of Rs 15 L

Chennai, Aug 23 (IANS) A private school teacher in Coimbatore was cheated of Rs 15 lakh by online fraudsters.

A case has been registered by the Coimbatore Cyber police based on the complaint by the private school teacher Malathi from Kalapatti in

Coimbatore.

As per police, a foreign national befriended the woman on a social media platform. The fraudster introduced himself as Clinton -- a senior manager in a premium car service showroom in London.

The conman convinced Malathy that he had sent costly gifts to her by flight. After this, the woman received a call from someone claiming to be

from the customs who told her that she had received a gift from a foreign country and that she will have to pay the Customs duty to retrieve the gift

from the airport.

She then transferred the said amount by pledging her jewels, following which the fraudsters were unavailable for communication.

Malathy filed a complaint at Coimbatore Cyber Police who have registered a case and commenced investigation.

A senior police officer, while speaking with IANS on conditions of anonymity said, "Even after cases of online fraud and cheating being reported on daily basis, people are still falling in such traps and losing their hard earned money. A proper awareness has to be created among the people.”

