CVC-ordered probe on Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ a reflection of vindictive politics: Trinamool MP

Kolkata, Feb 15 (IANS) The Central Vigilance Commission’s (CVC) probe into the alleged irregularities in the renovation of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, dubbed “Sheesh Mahal,” is an example of the BJP-led Union government’s vindictive politics against opposition leaders, a senior Trinamool Congress MP has claimed.

Speaking to IANS, four-time Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy on Saturday, said, “The Union government has always been against Arvind Kejriwal. This is just another addition to that.”

In Delhi, the CVC has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to conduct a detailed investigation into allegations of corruption in the renovation of Kejriwal’s residence.

Roy also slammed the Maharashtra government for setting up a panel to examine the legal aspects of a proposed law against forced religious conversions, including so-called cases of “love jihad.”

“BJP-ruled states have passed similar laws before, which were highly communal. Now, Maharashtra seems to be following the same path,” he told IANS.

The Maharashtra government has constituted a seven-member committee to study the feasibility of such a law.

Commenting on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent allegation that voters from Bihar were being enlisted in West Bengal through online registration, Roy accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate voter lists.

“They tried this trick before the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Now, they’re attempting it in every booth, in every constituency of Bengal. If they try this before the state elections next year, we will resist it at any cost,” he said.

On the Calcutta High Court’s decision to allow the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold a public meeting in Burdwan on February 16, Roy noted that the court had imposed restrictions on the use of loudspeakers.

“The High Court has only permitted sound boxes, not loudspeakers,” he pointed out. The event is set to be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Roy also backed Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s recent remarks on the role of the Chief Justice of India in executive appointments.

“I agree with Jagdeep Dhankhar. The judiciary should not interfere in executive appointments. If the executive has any power, that power should remain,” he told IANS.

