CSR scam: Retired Kerala HC Judges’ Association slams registration of case against member

Kochi, Feb 15 (IANS) The Kerala Retired High Court Judges’ Association has strongly condemned the action taken by a Sub-Inspector of Police against a former High Court judge, C.N. Ramachandran Nair, in connection with the Rs 1,000 crore fake Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scam.

The Association has decided to take up the alleged blatant violation of law by T.A. Shahul Hameed, Sub-Inspector of Police, Perinthalmanna in Malappuram District, by registering a case against their association member C.N. Ramachandran Nair.

The CSR scam, which was the brainchild of 28-year-old Anandhu Krishnan who was the livewire in a NGO, had cheated innocent people all across Kerala.

Krishnan lured victims by promising high-value products like scooters, laptops, and sewing machines at half the market price.

His aggressive promotional campaigns convinced many to invest their savings in what appeared to be an attractive deal.

The Association of the retired judges has now decided to take up cudgels against Hameed who registered a case against Nair.

They pointed out that the only reference about Nair in the First Information Statement is that he was the Patron of the NGO, which is false.

“Even if all the allegations in the First Information Statement are taken as true, the same does not disclose any offence whatsoever against the former Judge so as to rope him in as an accused in the case.

“The Sub-Inspector was grossly abusing his official position by readily obliging the First Informant or somebody else by falsely implicating Nair as an accused in the case,” said the resolution of the Association.

“The conduct of the Sub-Inspector is attributable either to his ignorance of law or to some extraneous influence exerted by someone who has an axe to grind against the former Judge.

“We, the members of the above Association unanimously resolve to condemn in strong language the illegal and ill-motivated acts of the Sub-Inspector.”

“We have also resolved to bring this matter to the notice of the Home Secretary, Government of Kerala, the State Police Chief, apart from the learned Advocate General of Kerala and the Director General of Prosecution,” the Association stated.

Krishnan is under judicial custody after the Kerala Police arrested him and last week, the state police chief handed over the probe into the scam to the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police.

By now over 400 cases of cheating have been registered against Krishnan and the police after perusing the various bank accounts of Krishnan.

